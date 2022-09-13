Nebraska Angus Association to visit this area

Nebraska Angus Association members-producers will be in Boone and Nance counties on their annual tour later this month.

The association’s 2022 tour will be September 26-27, and the second day of the tour has scheduled stops in both Nance and Boone counties.

Angus enthusiasts are being encouraged to attend the event, which will include ranch tours, producer displays, food, door prizes, special interest stops and speakers.

Tour participants will have lunch on Sept. 27 at the Bullodge located west of Fullerton. The stop will include cattle displays from Sonderup Angus, DBL Inc, Frenzen Angus, Dubas Cattle Co., Dodds Cattle, and T&E Angus. Testing of Dubas Livestock cattle handling equipment will also be available at this stop.

The afternoon continues with a cattle display at the Wagonhammer Ranches office in Albion. The day’s events will finish at the Boone County Ag & Education Center and Niewohner Arena on the fairgrounds with an evening meal, and cattle displays from Circle B Livestock LLC, and Scott Angus Cattle.

Tuesday evening will close with a brief program conducted by Certified Angus Beef, drawings for door prizes and the annual Nebraska Angus Association heifer raffle.

Registrations for the tour are due Thursday, Sept. 15.