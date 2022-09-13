Petersburg Red Cross bloodmobile is scheduled for Sept. 23, 2022 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the Petersburg American Legion.
For appointments, go to www.redcrossblood.org sponsor code: Petersburg or contact JoAnn Mattner at 650-224-9378 or Kathy Koch at 402-386-5481.
Your donation will save lives. New donors are welcome.
Eat breakfast and drink plenty of water before donating.
Petersburg blood drive coming up Sept. 23
