Scrap tire collection in Albion Sept. 19-20

City of Albion will have a scrap tire collection next Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 19-20, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for city and rural residents, as well as land users in the Albion area.

The collection site will be north of Albion City Hall, with access off of North Fifth Street.

The first 100 passenger car tires, from owners inside Boone Couty, will be accepted at no charge. Large loads will require scale tickets and will be charged by the ton.

Complete information in the Sept. 14 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune.