St. Edward blood drive just short of goal

St. Edward community hosted a blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 6,, 2022 at the Methodist Church. There were 31 donors who presented to collect 29 units of blood, just short of the goal of 33 units.

Milestone donors were Cindy Stephens with four gallons, Jennifer Nauenburg with six gallons and Ardell Kyncl with 18 gallons.

Helping serve the food provided by the Boone-Nance Cattlemen was Becky Billings.

The next blood drive will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the St. Edward Community Center sponsored by the school.

Complete story in the Sept. 14 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.