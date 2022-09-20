Ag business will move to Highway 39 site

A longtime Boone County agribusiness, D. C. Seed and Chemical, LLC is developing land along Highway 39, rural Albion, for its new business location.

Owner Dallas Choat said the business is outgrowing its current location on the farm. The new facilities will included a 100 x 300 foot shop and warehouse, with a 60 x 60 foot office attached.

It is being built on a 10.5 acre site that was purchased from BCDA, Inc. The site is zoned light industrial.

The business will continue to offer Pioneer Seed, fertilizer and chemicals, as well as custom application and spraying.

