Captain Ed Iwan honored at Memorial Forest dedication

Captain Edward D. Iwan of Albion was one of two Nebraska fallen heroes saluted in a special Honor and Remember ceremony held at the Nebraska Memorial Park in Omaha last Sunday, Sept. 18.This ceremony marked the beginning of a special project for the Nebraska chapter of Honor and Remember.By 2024, the chapter hopes to have planted 7,100 trees in a Memorial Forest at locations across the state, representing each of the 7,100 Nebraska military members and first responders killed in the line of duty since Nebraska became a state in 1867.The first seven trees, representing the branches of the armed forces and first responders, were planted Sunday afternoon in Memorial Park.The trees are part of the Nebraska Memorial Forest.Honor and Remember plans on partnering with private donors and local government to get to the 7,100 mark.The organization plans to create mini-forests of about 50 trees each in every willing and able Nebraska county. That could mean between 140 and 150 projects statewide.