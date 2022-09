Nebraska Junior High Rodeo will return to the Niewohner Arena on the Boone County Fairgrounds this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25.Events will begin at 9 a.m. both days at the indoor and outdoor arenas. Fifth through eighth grade students will be competing in a variety of rodeo events. Over 100 contestants are expected.The Boone County Fairgrounds will also be hosting the Sandhills Edge Stock Dog Trials on Oct. 1-2