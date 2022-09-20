School Board appoints David Fowlkes to fill seat

Newman Grove School Board met Monday, Sept. 12, and appointed David Fowlkes to fill the board vacancy created by the death of Scott Nelson in August.

Fowlkes was nominated for the seat by board member John Krueger and approved by the board.

Superintendent Josh Warren reported he has talked to three district residents who have an interest in being bus drivers.

He also reported that the intercom is not working in the elementary school, gym or restrooms. A grant may be available to help fund intercom improvements. At present, the phone is used to communicate in the elementary.

