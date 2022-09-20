Town & Country Vet Clinic announces building project

A new and much larger clinic facility will be built for Town & Country Veterinary Clinic on their property northeast of Highway 39-14 in Albion.

The new facility will include interior treatment space for both large and small animals.

The lot has been leveled and is now ready for construction.

Staff members on hand for this photo are (front, l.-r.) Amber Coakes, Chris Redding, Jenny Koziol and Starr Olson, and (back row) Dr. Jeremy Young, Kim Young, Hayley Brown, Carla Bolli and Dr. Lance Dahlquist.