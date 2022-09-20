Vintage in the Valley will be this Saturday

A wealth of handmade and one-of-a-kind items will be the focus of Vintage in the Valley this Saturday, Sept. 24, at the new St. Edward Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As of Tuesday morning, some 22 exhibitors were planning for displays at the show. Several food trucks and a coffee truck will be there to provide refreshments.

This event has become a fall tradition in St. Edward. In addition to the show at the community center, many downtown businesses will be open during and after the show.

St. Edward Public Library will be holding a Vintage Tea Party and Antique Home Exhibit from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. during Vintage in the Valley.

A free will offering will be taken during the tea party, with proceeds going toward an interactive children’s display at the library.