Eydie Kaup wins state Champion of Innovation Award

Eydie Kaup, Director of Nursing at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward, received the first 2022 Champion of Innovation Award at the NNFA-NALA Innovation Summit Awards Luncheon on Sept. 12, 2022 in Lincoln.The Champion of Innovation Award is new in 2022. The award identifies an individual who significantly and positively impacted an organization’s financial, resident care, and/or survey outcomes by bringing forward, planning, implementing, and/or assessing a new idea or approach to solving a problem.Eydie is well respected by her team for taking charge and ensuring the facility is following the everchanging guidelines, especially those related to infection control. She has led her facility in three deficiency free infection control surveys, all while navigating the consistent change of COVID protocols.