‘Farm Rescue’ aids Nelson family with harvest

Soybean harvest began Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Newman Grove area farm of Kristen and the late Scott Nelson.Farm Rescue, an organization dedicating to assisting farm and ranch families who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster, was there to begin the harvest along with family members.Scott Nelson recently passed away after battling cancer. He had heard of Farm Rescue while listening to a podcast and asked that this service be applied for so neighbors and friends wouldn’t have to help his family with a second harvest.