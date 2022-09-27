Good Samaritan Society to mark 100th anniversary this Friday

Good Samaritan Society will mark its 100th anniversary nationwide this week, and GSS Albion will be marking the occasion this Friday, Sept. 30, with live music and a supper from 4 to 7 p.m.Since 1963, the Max and Hattie Wolf senior care home in Albion has been a part of the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, which is the largest non-profit provider of senior care and services in the U.S.The Good Samaritan Society was incorporated in North Dakota on Sept. 29, 1922, and now has presence across 24 states with 233 senior living centers, 158 skilled nursing and rehab facilities, 42 affordable housing locations and 23 home-and community-based service agencies.Albion was one of the communities working together with Good Samaritan Society to provide local senior care in the early 1960s. The local nursing home started with a community meeting of many local residents in 1961 at Zion Lutheran Church. A seven-acre site south of Albion was selected, and the land was donated by E. M. and Gertrude Johnson. Max and Hattie Wolf provided a $150,000 bequest from their trust, and many local donors participated in raising funds. The original 47-bed nursing home was opened in 1963.