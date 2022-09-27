Harvest begins across area

Many area farmers were beginning harvest of dryland crops this week, but yields were down, as expected, due to the drought.

Crop scouts reported dryland soybean yields of 20 up to 40 bushels per acre, depending on the amount of rainfall received.

“Some soybeans are even being windrowed, because they just didn’t make anything,” said one agronomist. “A lot of the beans are very small.”

Dryland corn yields were similarly impacted by the drought, with yields ranging from 65 up to 110 bushels per acre. Crop quality ranged from good to poor, with some test weights barely above 50 pounds.

The drought has caused other issues, including additional weed pressure in soybeans and stock disease in corn.

