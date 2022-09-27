Homecoming Week underway at Newman Grove

Newman Grove Public Schools 2022 Fall Homecoming activities will be held the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 1, with the coronation held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. A dance will follow from 8-10 p.m. and game night from 10-11:30 p.m.There will be a pep rally downtown on main street at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The public is welcome to attend the pep rally and coronation.Candidates for Queen are Brooke Milam, daughter of Andrea and Brett Miller and Tyson Milam; Autumn Patzel, daughter of Kevin and Delores Patzel; and Mara Ranslem, daughter of Justin and Kim Ranslem.Candidates for King are David Miller, son of Bill and Donna Miller; Darren Petersen, son of Travis and Shelly Petersen; and Kaison Voelker, son of Michaela and Zach Thompson and Jason Voelker.Attendants are juniors Christyan Anderson and Austin Wiese, sophomores Sarah Glatter and Max Giggel, and freshmen Keira Voelker and Micah Cuevas.