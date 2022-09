Petersburg bloodmobile had a successful blood drive on Sept. 23, 2022 according to coordinators Kathy Koch and JoAnn Mattner.There were 30 donors and just missed the goal of 32.New donors included Carol Thieman and Sandy Zabka.Milestone givers were Ken Bode- seven gallons, Scott Thieman-four gallons, Josh Gompert-two gallons and Derek Stuhr-one gallon.