Handmade and one-of-a-kind items were the focus of the annual Vintage in the Valley last Saturday, Sept. 24, at the St. Edward Community Center.All types of food, antiques and handcrafted items were featured inside and outside.About 250 to 300 people attended. There were 23 vendors showing their wares, as well as two food trucks and a coffee trailer outside.Many downtown St. Edward businesses were also open Saturday to accommodate the visitors.St. Edward Public Library held a Vintage Tea Party and Antique Home Exhibit during Vintage in the Valley with about 50 people attending.