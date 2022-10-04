Petersburg Library has just received a gift of 100 new children’s books, ranging from pre-kindergarten through early readers.
These books were a donation from the Brownstone Book Fund, a private foundation in New York City. They are interested in fostering early childhood reading, a love of books and encouraging parents and children to read together.
Come to the library to explore and enjoy our new collection.
Children’s books new at library
