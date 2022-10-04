Color Day will be Saturday at Boone Central

Spirit Week is underway this week at Boone Central High School, and Color Day will be this Saturday, Oct. 8. Students will have special activities throughout the week.
Color Day Coronation is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. in the competition gym, and the public is welcome to attend.
Final event will be the Color Day Dance following coronation.
