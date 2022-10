Residents, family members, visitors and staff members were on hand for the Good Samaritan Society’s 100-year anniversary celebration outdoors at the GSS-Albion office last Friday afternoon, Sept. 30.Good Samaritan Society partnered with Albion residents back in 1963 to help bring the Wolf Home to reality. The faith-based organization now operates hundreds of senior care facilities across 24 states.Friday’s celebration included a pulled pork sandwich meal, music by Ed Braun of Cedar Rapids, and a variety of games and activities. Pastor Lynde Linde, in her clown costume, created balloon animals for the children.