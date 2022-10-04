Newman Grove HS crowns homecoming royalty

Spirit Week and homecoming activities culminated at Newman Grove High School Saturday night, Oct. 1, with coronation of King Kaison Volker and Queen Booke Milam.

The royal court, above, includes (l.-r.) Keira Voelker, Sarah Glatter, Christyan Anderson, Mara Ranslem, Autumn Patzel, Queen Brooke Milam, King Kaison Voelker, David Miller, Darren Petersen, Austin Wiese, Max Giggel and Micah Cuevas.