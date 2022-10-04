Petersburg Legion to mark 100 years in November

Petersburg American Legion Post 334 will be celebrating a special anniversary. In 1922, the Petersburg group became an official American Legion Post with the first official action being a meeting of the squad at 11 a.m. to lower the flag to half-mast in honor of the soldier’s death.

The official charter was granted Jan. 1, 1923.

This year, the Legion is planning a special 100th anniversary celebration on Nov. 13, 2022.

