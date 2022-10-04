SEHS Spirit Week, Homecoming set next week

St. Edward Public School will celebrate Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 14.

Spirit Week will start Monday, Oct. 10, and continue through Friday for seventh through 12th grade students.

Following is the schedule for Dress Up Days:

• Monday, Oct. 10, with Anything But a Backpack Day.

• Tuesday will be Celebrity Day

• Wednesday – Dynamic Duo Day

• Thursday – Favorite Decade Day

• Friday – Spirit Day

Events for the week will include varsity volleyball Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.

On Friday, a pep rally is planned for 12:30 p.m. in the school gym. There will be early dismissal Friday at 1:30 p.m. as this is the end of the first quarter.

The varsity football game with Hampton is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.