Valero Renewables plant in Albion plant distributed $20,000 to two local charities as part of its ongoing community collaboration and support to help improve the quality of life and build stronger communities.Boone County Health Center Foundation received $10,000 for the BCHC/County Ambulance garage now under construction southeast of the health center.Wayne Community Schools Foundation also received $10,000 to help the Wayne Community School Foundation and Wayne High School with construction costs for a new greenhouse.