AGI Sentinel marks 35 years of growth

Many Boone County area residents were on hand for an open house at AGI Sentinel Building Systems last Friday, Oct. 7.The event marked Sentinel’s 35th year in business for the custom steel building manufacturer located on Highway 39 south of Albion. It was also National Manufacturing Day.Plant tours were available throughout the afternoon for the public.Area school groups also toured the Sentinel plant in the morning.The tours provided a look at some of the plant’s newer production features, including a major upgrade of the automated beam welder four years ago, and a CNC flange line installed in the spring of 2021.Scott Stuhlmiller, general manager, said a plant realignment has also taken place recently to improve work flow.“The main improvement, though, is better training for our people,” said Stuhlmiller. “The staff we have today is the best trained staff we’ve ever had.”There are now 54 people on staff at Sentinel.