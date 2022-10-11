Boone Central wants public involved in superintendent search

Boone Central Public Schools is asking the public and parents to provide input on the search for a new superintendent of schools.

The school board, administration, staff and the public will be meeting with a Nebraska Association of School Boards representative on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to begin the process.

A first meeting will be held at 2 p.m. with the administrative team, followed by a meeting with school staff at 3:30 p.m. in the Performance Gym. A session with parents and district patrons is set for 6 to 7 p.m. in the Performance Gym, and the work session with the board will be at 7 p.m. in the high school art room.

School patrons are invited to take a brief survey on the following questions:

1. What are the strengths and achievements of the Boone Central Schools and community?

2. What challenges will the district face in the next three years?

3. What background experience should the new superintendent possess?

4. What personal and professional qualities will be important in a new superintendent?

Patrons can access the survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3JDWG9W.

Comments can also be emailed to: sbecker@nasbonline.org; sent by FAX to: 402.858.4604; or mailed to: Nebraska Association of School Boards, ATTN: Supt Search, 1311 Stockwell St., Lincoln, NE 68502.