East wing of Petersburg Village Campus to open Nov. 1

Petersburg Community Foundation has announced that the east wing of The Village Campus will open Nov. 1.

Spaces available for use include: the gym, fitness center, concession area and locker rooms.

Creating a fitness space in the former Boone Central Middle School was earmarked as a priority earlier this year when a large variety of exercise machines and cardio equipment was donated to the foundation.

Tours of the new space will be available Oct. 25 and 26.

