Fire Department receives funds for new Memorial Wall

A second annual Kevin “Trapper” Davidson Poker Run held this year, raised additional funds for the Newman Grove Fire Department’s Memorial Wall, which will be located in front of Newman Grove Fire Hall along Highway 45.

Shown above with the contribution of $12,500 for the wall are (front, l.-r.) Melissa Johnson, Nick Dohmen, Jarod Adams, Kevin Patzel, Ryan Chilson and April Adams; (back, l.-r.) Mitchell Johnson and Tom Bagley. Fire & Iron Station 102 expressed appreciation to everyone who helped achieve this goal.