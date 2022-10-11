St. Edward City Council considers ordinance to allow golf carts, ATVs

St. Edward City Councul held discussion last week on its ordinance allowing the use of golf carts and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on the city streets.

State statute allows municipalities to create ordinances allowing these vehicles to be driven on city streets, but St. Edward does not currently have an ordinance covering this use.

City Attorney Darren Wright provided drafted ordinances for the council to review at their Oct. 5 meeting. The meeting had been postponed from the council’s regular meeting date of Oct. 3.

The council determined various regulations to be included in an ordinance that Wright will bring to the council’s Nov. 7 for possible action.

