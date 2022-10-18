Administrator settles into role at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home

Chad Thompson started as administrator of Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove last February, and has settled into his role with eight months of experience.He was born in Grand Forks, ND, but his family relocated to Nebraska when he was in second grade. He grew up at Tilden.Chad earned his bachelor’s degree at Midland University, Fremont, and went on to earn an MBA in healthcare administration from the University of Mary in Bismarck, ND. He is now attending Creighton University in Omaha in a double Master of Science program with concentrations in organizational leadership and conflict resolution. He is board certified in healthcare finance and working toward his board certification in healthcare management.Thompson started his healthcare career as a respiratory therapist, and he was a department director in a rural hospital setting for 10 years. He then moved on to administration and was CEO of a couple of rural hospitals before coming to MNLH.