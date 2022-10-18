Character development to be focus of BC Middle School retreat

Seventh and eighth grade students at Boone Central Middle School will be involved in the annual character development retreat next Monday, Oct. 24, at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds.The students will be involved in a variety of activities that focus on real world skills, including teamwork, communication and collaboration.Boone Central’s National Honor Society will assist with the program throughout the day. Dawna Nelson, middle school counselor, is directing the program.Special guest speaker will be Austin Lanier, who has presented school assemblies across the world encouraging students to embrace their unique identity, never give up during difficult times, and make the right decisions in order to turn their dreams into reality just like he did.