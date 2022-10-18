Council tables AEDC request for authority to borrow funds

Albion Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) received approval for two of its requests coming before the City Council on Oct. 11, but one request was tabled.

The council decided to take time for further consideration of a request by AEDC for authority to borrow funds from a commercial lender to purchase real estate for development of an affordable housing subdivision.

This proposal was recommended for approval in September by the Albion Citizens Advisory Committee. AEDC proposes to purchase property at a cost under $200,000, and to develop eight to 10 residential lots. The property is within the city limits and is near existing city utility infrastructure.

Council members discussed how development of the property would be funded after the purchase. Andrew Devine, city administrator, said the proposal would likely involve the city developing water, sewer and streets, with the costs assessed back to the lots to be sold.

Larry Bird, a member of the audience, expressed reservations about allowing AEDC authority to borrow funds to develop real estate.

“If you authorize this and things don’t work out, they (AEDC) will be coming back to the city (for funds),” Bird said. Council members also asked if there were other funding sources, such as grants, that AEDC could pursue.

Maggie Smith, economic development and housing director, said she is now researching alternatives for funding.

Council members asked Smith if this was an imminent purchase, and she replied it was not happening right away. The council then voted to table the granting of authority to borrow funds for further consideration.