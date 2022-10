On Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 3:30 p.m., the Petersburg Fire Department was alerted to a fire approximately a mile east of Petersburg along Highway 32 in a field farmed by Adam Seier. A spark from a combine harvesting corn ignited dry material and the winds quickly spread the flames.Fortunately, a number of area farmers rapidly responded with their tractors and disks ensuring the fire didn’t spread. The blaze was extinguished and fire fighters returned to the station at 4:22 p.m. Approximately 40 acres were destroyed, but no damage was reported to the combine.