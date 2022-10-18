St. Edward HS celebrates Homecoming

Homecoming and Parents Night were celebrated at St. Edward Public Schools last Friday, Oct. 14.

Above, Homecoming Queen Malaina Francis and King Payton Fitchner, with crown bearers Emily Gracia and Henry Cruise. Attendants were freshmen Olivia Reardon and Cole Jochem, sophomores Rebekah Ketelsen and Shae Murphy, juniors Lydia Ketelsen and Ian Reardon, seniors Gracie Baker, Kianna Cruise, and Spencer Werts.

Returning to crown the 2022 royalty were last year’s queen MaKayla Matchett and king Cole Mowrey.

Photos courtesy of Staci MacDonald