Two are arrested on drug charges

Boone County Sheriff’s Department has announced that two rural Albion residents were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was served on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at a rural Albion home.

Deputies of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Nebraska State Patrol, executed a search warrant at 2781 250th Avenue, rural Albion, at 1:32 p.m. The search warrant was based on information obtained by the Sheriff’s Office pertaining to illegal activity at that location, according to Sheriff Denny Johnson.

During execution of the search warrant, deputies and troopers were successful in locating the items listed on the warrant.

A female, Michelle Carlson, was the lone and present occupant of the residence at the time the warrant was executed. She was taken into custody and booked into the Boone County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Based on information obtained during the search, an arrest warrant was then obtained by the Boone County Sheriff’s office for the arrest of Daniel R. Reinhart of rural Albion for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and he was also arrested.

Sheriff Johnson said the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Albion Police Department and the Nance County Sheriff’s Office all played an intricate part in the initial investigation with combined information leading to the search warrant, the arrest warrant and the two arrests. This is an ongoing investigation, and the full investigation could still lead to additional arrests and charges.