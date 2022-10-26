Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune features contested election races

Contested races on the 2022 Boone County general election bal­lot are featured in this week’s Al­bion News/Boone County Tribune.

Some voters are already casting their ballots in the mail-in election. Election day is coming up Nov. 8.

Candidate profiles inside the Oct. 26 edition are:

– Albion Mayor’s race – two candidates for one 4-year term.

– Boone Central School Board – four candidates for three 4-year terms.

– St. Edward Mayor’s race – two candidates for one 4-year term.

– St. Edward School Board – four candidates for three 4-year terms.