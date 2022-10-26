Dan Bittner has spent much of the summer and fall restoring and painting the north fence of Rose Hill Cemetery south of Albion.
He is now applying a second coat of paint to the iron fence, and has also painted the white accents on the brick pillars and more.
He built a portion of the fence some years ago at his business, Countryside Welding.
Bittner making big improvement at cemetery
