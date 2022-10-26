Boone Central Board sets schedule for superintendent search

Interview process and timeline to be used in the search for a new superintendent of schools were the primary topics of a special Boone Central School Board meeting last Wednesday evening. Oct. 19.

Meeting with the board were Shari Baker. director of education leadership with the Nebraska Asso­ciation of School Boards (NASB). and Abi Carlson, event and search service associate with NASB.

Applications for the position will be due Monday, Nov. 21. The board and NASB representatives will meet Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. to review the applicants. Interviews with four or five finalists will be held Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6, starting at 12:45 p.m. each day. A meeting of the board could be scheduled as early as Dec. 6 to select the successful candidate.

