City boards to hold hearings on annexation plan

Public hearings are scheduled on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 7 and 8, to start the process of annexing five areas into the City of Albion.Albion Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the annexation plan on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in city hall.After the Monday hearing, the planning board will make a recom­mendation to the Albion City Council on the annexation plan. and the council will hold a public hearing on the plan during its regular meet­ing Tuesday, Nov. 8. at 7:30 p.m. in city hall.The annexation plan will not include the Boone County Fair­grounds or the north-south drainage ditch located west of residential properties on 11th Street.