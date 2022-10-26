City boards to hold hearings on annexation plan
Albion Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the annexation plan on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in city hall.
After the Monday hearing, the planning board will make a recommendation to the Albion City Council on the annexation plan. and the council will hold a public hearing on the plan during its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8. at 7:30 p.m. in city hall.
The annexation plan will not include the Boone County Fairgrounds or the north-south drainage ditch located west of residential properties on 11th Street.
Complete story in the Oct. 26 Albion News/Boone County Tribune, print and e-editions.