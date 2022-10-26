Emma Lordemann named to All-State Choir

Emma Lordemann, a junior at Boone Central High School, has been selected among 440 students to be part of the Nebraska 2022 All-State Chorus.

She is a Soprano II in the chorus.

Each year, approximately 3,000 of the best high school musicians in the state audition for the Nebraska All-State Band, Chorus, Jazz Band and Orchestra which are sponsored by the Nebraska Music Education Association.

Selection as a member of one of these groups is one of the highest music honors attainable in Nebraska.

