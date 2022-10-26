Newman Grove Skills USA team wins National Statesman Award

A Skills USA National Statesman Award was presented recently to three Newman Grove High School students (l.-r.) Keira Voelker, Zaiden Rowe and Isabella Santarosa, shown with their sponsor Andrea Miller.

They participated in 21 tasks in the Nebraska Leadership Training Conference, as well as committee or board assignments.

Zaiden placed fifth in Job Interview. Keira, chapter historian, placed fourth in the historian’s notebook competition. Isabella placed first in the fundraising competition for her chapter.

They demonstrated civic awareness, Skills USA knowledge, and how to articulate their career and technical education experience.