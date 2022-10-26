St. Edward Fire & Rescue takes delivery of new ambulance

A new ambulance for St. Edward Fire and Rescue arrived Oct. 11 and will be in service soon.

Committee members shown with the new unit are, l.-r., Kevin Laska, Jen Nauenburg and Curtis Thompson.

Donations are still being accepted to stock the new ambulance with supplies.

The unit is a 2022 Demers Ambulance purchased from Danko in Snyder, NE. The ambulance was purchased to comply with current safety standards and replace the existing ambulance for primary service.