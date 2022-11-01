Albion Volunteer Fire Department hosted more than 500 people for its annual pancake breakfast last Sunday, Oct. 30, at the fire station.
Above, the crew of cooks prepared pancakes, sausage and eggs.
The annual breakfast included a display of the Life-Net emergency transport helicopter, bounce houses for the kids and tours of the fire station.
Breakfast was served for about four hours.
Albion Fire & Rescue hosts over 500 for breakfast
