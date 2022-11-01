More than 150 children and many family groups turned out for the annual Halloween Trunk or Treat in downtown Newman Grove after school on Monday.
Above are (l.-r.) Liz Meyer, Allison Witchell, Elise Witchell and Brooke Milam in front of the City Cafe.
These were just a few of the Halloween characters making the rounds.
Halloween characters invade downtown Newman Grove
More than 150 children and many family groups turned out for the annual Halloween Trunk or Treat in downtown Newman Grove after school on Monday.