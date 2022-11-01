Holiday Extravaganza coming to St. Edward, Nov. 10-12

St. Edward’s annual Holiday Extravaganza is coming up Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10, 11 and 12, and most downtown businesses will be part of this special event.

The event begins with business open houses on Thursday and Friday. It includes bake sales, a hot chocolate bar, Christmas displays and more.

The annual Santa Run is set for Saturday, Nov. 12, starting with a 10 a.m. registration at the library.

A special Farm 4 A Cure event will be held Saturday evening, 6 p.m. to midnight, with food, drinks and entertainment at the St. Edward Community Building.

Following is the day by day schedule:

Businesses planning special events and sales on the weekend are St. Edward Floral, Sal’s Shoppe, Wert’s G.W., C&S Convenience Store, Preferred Ag (Thursday), All Diesel (Friday), Alida’s Picture Pages (Friday), Valley Creek Chiropractice (Friday hot chocolate bar) and Beaver Valley Senior Center.

Special drawings will be held Thursday at First Bank & Trust and at Cornerstone Bank.

PEO will hold a bake sale at the St. Edward Public Library Friday and Saturday, and the library will host a wine tasting Saturday evening.

Pour Horse coffee truck and the Irineo Mexican food truck will be open Friday.

Everyone is invited to join in the Christmas holiday atmosphere.