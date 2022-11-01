Petersburg Press

Local foundations supporting Petersburg Village Campus

November 1, 2022
PETERSBURG COMMUNITY and School Foundation board members include (l.-r.) Elaine Beckman, Mary Kay Beckman, Karen Scholl, Doug Koch, Jason Zabka and Travis Petsche. Jason and Travis represent the Petersburg Community Foundation. Elaine, Mary Kay, Karen and Doug represent the Petersburg Community School Foundation.
As the east wing of the Petersburg Village Campus opens, the Petersburg Community Foundation has announced significant gifts from foundations with ties to the area. These funds will be used to further improve the space for future use.
Earlier this summer, the Wesley and Irene Mansfield Charitable Foundation awarded $10,000 to support The Village Campus. Wesley Mansfield was a Boone County native and together with his wife, he established the foundation to make a difference in the communities they are connected with.
Other area projects the Mansfield Foundation has supported include Boone Beginnings, Albion Education Foundation and the Boone County Health Center.
The Boone County Foundation Fund (BCFF) serves as a donor hub for the county, identifying and providing either leadership or funding to support projects and charitable organizations at the local level.
To-date, the Petersburg Community Foundation has raised just over $300,000 to support renovations and operating costs needed to repurpose the former school.
