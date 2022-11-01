Local foundations supporting Petersburg Village Campus

As the east wing of the Petersburg Village Campus opens, the Petersburg Community Foundation has announced significant gifts from foundations with ties to the area. These funds will be used to further improve the space for future use.Earlier this summer, the Wesley and Irene Mansfield Charitable Foundation awarded $10,000 to support The Village Campus. Wesley Mansfield was a Boone County native and together with his wife, he established the foundation to make a difference in the communities they are connected with.Other area projects the Mansfield Foundation has supported include Boone Beginnings, Albion Education Foundation and the Boone County Health Center.The Boone County Foundation Fund (BCFF) serves as a donor hub for the county, identifying and providing either leadership or funding to support projects and charitable organizations at the local level.To-date, the Petersburg Community Foundation has raised just over $300,000 to support renovations and operating costs needed to repurpose the former school.