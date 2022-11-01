‘Operation Greenlight’ to salute local veterans

In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Boone County has announced that the county courthouse will be illuminated in green light, Nov. 7-13, as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACO) to support military veterans.

Boone County Sheriff’s office is also participating in this project and will have green exterior lights.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

