Area schools to salute veterans at ceremonies Friday

Area schools will be presenting their annual Veterans Day ceremonies this Friday, Nov. 11.

– Ceremonies at Boone Central Schools will be held this Friday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. in the school’s Performing Arts Gym.

– Newman Grove Public School will have a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. in the high school gym.

– Riverside Public School will have Veterans Day ceremonies at both the Cedar Rapids and Spalding locations, starting at 8:45 a.m.

– St. Edward’s Veterans Day program will begin at 10 a.m. in the school gym. There will also be a “Walk for Veterans” program and one-mile walk honoring veterans starting at 2 p.m.