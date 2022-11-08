Bittner grandchildren present sign for new county ambulance garage

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) Foundation received a surprise sign for the new county ambulance garage last week.

The sign, gifted by the grandchildren of Keith and the late Mary Bittner, is a way to remember their grandmother.

On hand for the presentation last Friday were Keith and Mary’s son Brandon, his wife Lacey with their children Aidan and Landon, as well as son Brad wife Shauna, and their children Grant, Jase and Jaida.

The new sign (background) was made by Clyde Stuhr of Patriot’s Landing, Petersburg, with design input from Keith Bittner and ambulance supervisor Rusty Bruland.

Fund raising for the new building is continuing.