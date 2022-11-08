Boone County voters decide local contested races

Boone County voters helped decide only a few contested local races in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Unofficial election results were released Tuesday night by County Clerk Sarah Robinson.

In a two-way race for Albion Mayor, incumbent Jim Jarecki defeated challenger Ashley Babl, 544 votes to 239.

The two-way race for St. Edward Mayor resulted in a win for challenger Brian M. Shanle over incumbent Dean K. Hamling, 177 votes to 58.

The Boone Central School Board race featured four candidates for three seats. The top three candidates Tuesday were Kathleen Rolf with 1,259 votes, Karrie Fogleman with 1,163, and Ben Stuhr with 1,139 votes. Running fourth was Jen Thieman with 1,072 votes. Rolf and Fogleman are incumbents

St. Edward School Board race also featured four candidates for three seats. Apparent winners were new candidate Lindsey Christman with 269 votes, and incumbents Sherri Cruise, 243 votes, and Vanessa Cumming, 210 votes. Incumbent Bill Benson ran fourth with 144 votes.

In a contested race for the Subdivision 2 seat on the Loup Public Power District Board, Ross Knott of Petersburg (767 votes) defeated Alan Drozd of Genoa (650 votes) in Boone County. This race included both Boone and Nance counties.

Dan Lueken, a certified write-in candidate for County Assessor, ran unopposed and was elected to that position.

St. Edward City Council ballot listed only one candidate, incumbent Melissa McIntosh who received 181 votes. However, there were two certified write-in candidates running for the second available seat. Unofficial results showed Angel Paez Rodriguez receiving 78 votes and Eric Smith receiving 67 votes, so Rodriguez was the apparent winner.

Victoria Dobson and Bob Thompson were elected to seats on the Primrose Village Board. Jeanette H. Burda, a certified write-in candidate, was the apparent winner of the third available village board seat.

Boone County voters backed all Republican candidates in statewide and county races. All races for county offices were unopposed in the general election.

The county’s voters narrowly defeated Initiative Measure 433, the proposal to raise Nebraska’s minimum wage gradually to $15 per hour by 2025. The vote was 1,238 in favor and 1,281 opposed.

Boone County voters supported Initiative Measure 432, which would require voters to present a photo ID before casting a ballot. That measure received 1,930 votes in favor and 580 votes in opposition.

County voters also supported proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, allowing governmental subdivisions to use revenues to develop or expand commercial air passenger service. The vote on that measure was 1,777 in favor and 429 opposed.

A total of 2,682 ballots were cast in Boone County from among 3,640 registered voters. The voter turnout of 73.6 percent, down from both the 2016 general election (78.17 percent) and 2020 general election (88 percent).

Following is a link to the complete unofficial election results published by the Boone County Clerk/Election Commissioner: https://election.mips.me/election_files/Boone/2022_General_unofficial_results.pdf